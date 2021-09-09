Global COVID-19 Vaccine Summary: Side Effects

As the global effort to produce vaccines that can curb the COVID-19 pandemic forges ahead, headlines continue to highlight development breakthroughs and safety concerns.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently the first and only to have received full approval from a medicine authority in any country. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted this approval on August 23, 2021.

For Ad5-nCov (CanSino), Sputnik Light, Covaxin, CoronaVac (Sinovac), CIGB-66 (Abdala), and ZyCoV-D the reported efficacy data are not yet published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Each of the following vaccines has received use authorization in at least one country.

The table below gives an overview of the 22 authorized vaccines, categorized by type , based on how they function. It also shows their efficacy.

Similar systems are in place in other countries. In the United Kingdom, for example, the scheme is called Yellow Card . The European Union asks people to report suspected side effects to their healthcare practitioners or fill out dedicated online forms.

The (FDA)Trusted Source , CDC , and other regulatory agencies are closely monitoring VAERS to scrutinize the safety of the vaccines used in the U.S.

Every vaccine facility in the United States has to report specific post-vaccination symptoms, known as adverse events, to the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Individuals can also submit reports through the VAERS portal .

Health authorities recognize that each of the 15 authorized COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects. These are often mild and last for only a few days. They are not unexpected.

A person might also experience side effects around the injection site, which is usually the upper arm. These might include swelling, pain, redness, an itchy rash, and other mild forms of irritation.

While their body builds immunity, it is normal for a person to experience minor side effects.

A vaccine cannot cause COVID-19. No vaccine contains a complete form of the virus responsible for this illness.

Vaccines allow the body to build immunity by activating T and B lymphocytes, cells that, respectively, recognize the targeted virus and produce antibodies to combat it.

The CDC also recommends that anyone who has had an allergic reaction to one dose of a vaccine not receive a second dose of the same type of vaccine.

The data suggest that there is a very low risk of anaphylaxis as a result of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Regardless, the CDC recommends that vaccine administrators conduct prescreening for specific allergic reactions. These vaccines are safe for people with common allergies, such as to foods, pets, environmental elements, latex, and oral medications.

A study of data about allergic reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines noted that most people who experienced anaphylaxis afterward had a history of allergies and this particular severe reaction.

There are similar concerns about the Janssen vaccine , which contains polysorbate 80, a chemical that is structurally related to PEG.

Allergic reactions to mRNA vaccines have been of particular concern , as they contain a chemical, called polyethylene glycol (PEG), that has never been used in an approved vaccine before. PEG is in many drugs that have occasionally triggered anaphylaxis. In these vaccines, it coats the mRNA molecule and supports penetration into cells.

Anaphylaxis is an extremely rare side effect of vaccination. According to the CDC, around 2–5 people per million , or fewer than 0.001% of people vaccinated in the U.S. have experienced anaphylaxis afterward.

A severe allergic reaction can lead to anaphylaxis , and it involves low blood pressure , nausea, and difficulty breathing, among other symptoms.

Rarely, a person experiences an allergic reaction to one or more of the ingredients in a vaccine. They might develop hives or another type of skin rash, swelling, and respiratory symptoms.

Reproductive hormones, such as estrogen and testosterone , may play a role in this sex discrepancy. A study in mice suggests that estrogen causes the body to generate more antibodies, leading to a higher immune response.

These findings are in line with a 2013 study on the H1N1 vaccine during the 2009 flu pandemic, which found higher rates of hypersensitivity reactions among females of childbearing age than other groups in the study population.

Another study observed that females represented 15 out of 16 people with anaphylaxis after a vaccine.

Side effects appear to be more commonly reported in women than men. A study by CDC researchers shows that 78.7% of adverse event reports submitted during the first month of U.S. vaccination involved women.

Recently, there have been new concerns about serious side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

These effects may be coincidental, and there is currently not enough conclusive evidence to link these effects to specific vaccines. However, regulatory agencies are taking precautionary measures to investigate these safety concerns.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose mRNA vaccines. People have reported similar, common side effects after the second doses of each.

These COVID-19 vaccines are the first vaccines approved for use in humans that incorporate mRNA technology. As a result, there are concerns about the long-term effects and a risk of altering the body’s genetic information.

People may be unaware that researchers have spent many years studying the potential of mRNA vaccine technology. There have been efforts to develop mRNA vaccines in the past, including Moderna’s human-based trial of an mRNA Zika virus vaccine.

Furthermore, it is unlikely that an mRNA vaccine can alter genetic information. The mRNA in a vaccine does not enter the nucleus of a cell, where DNA is stored, and it degrades rather quickly in the body after it serves its purpose.

Yet many were alarmed by reports from Norway that 23 people had died shortly after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. However, there is no evidence that these deaths were a direct result of the vaccine.

“There is a possibility that these common adverse reactions — that are not dangerous in fitter, younger patients and are not unusual with vaccines —may aggravate underlying disease in the elderly,” suggests Dr. Steinar Madsen, the medical director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency.

“We are now asking for doctors to continue with the vaccination, but to carry out extra evaluation of very sick people whose underlying condition might be aggravated by it,” he adds.

Another death, which occurred in the U.S., was associated with having a low blood platelet count, or thrombocytopenia. So far, 20 thrombocytopenia cases have developed following either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination. Currently, however, no causal evidence links these cases with the vaccines.

Other concerns involve pregnancy and fertility. According to a February 2021 statement from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine:

“While fertility was not specifically studied in the clinical trials of the vaccine, no loss of fertility has been reported among trial participants or among the millions who have received the vaccines since their authorization, and no signs of infertility appeared in animal studies. Loss of fertility is scientifically unlikely.”

A study conducted on behalf of the CDC v-safe COVID-19 Pregnancy Registry Team — whose preliminary results appeared in NEJM on June 17, 2021 — found that mRNA vaccines did not pose any demonstrable danger to pregnant individuals.

The CDC further notes that there is currently no evidence that any of the COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility in either females or males.

There have been some reports of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or inflammation of the lining outside the heart, after receiving mRNA vaccines.

Following these reports, on June 25, 2021, the FDA added revisions to both the patient and healthcare provider fact sheets for the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines to add a note about the possibility of experiencing these heart-related side effects.

In the patient fact sheets, the FDA states that, for people who experienced myocarditis or pericarditis after their vaccine, “symptoms began within a few days following receipt of the second dose” of an mRNA vaccine.

However, the federal agency also adds that “[t]he chance of having this occur is very low.” Moreover, the CDC notes that these side effects are most likely to occur in adolescents and young adults and that most of those who seek and receive immediate care respond quickly well to treatment.

The FDA notes that the myocarditis and pericarditis symptoms that people should keep an eye out for after a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine are chest pain, shortness of breath, and “feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart.”

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

The Janssen vaccine can also cause common vaccine side effects.

The vaccine’s product information document provides details about precautions to take and the expected effects.

Following reports of eight cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a rare and severe blood clotting disorder and low blood platelet counts, the CDC and the FDA briefly recommended pausing the distribution of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021.

After conducting a safety review, the two federal agencies lifted the recommended pause, concluding that the vaccine’s “known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older” and that the risk of TTS after vaccination was “very low.”

However, they advised that healthcare professionals and vaccine recipients should familiarize themselves with the revised Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers, which now include information on the risk of TTS.

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety committee also advised Janssen to include a warning about TTS in the product information for their COVID-19 vaccine.

As of July 12, 2021, the FDA, in turn, has added a warning that some people who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine might develop Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological and autoimmune disorder that causes muscle weakness and paralysis.

According to the FDA, symptoms of this syndrome can appear during the first 42 days following vaccination. However, the “chance of having this occur is very low,” the agency also notes.

Oxford-AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India

The EMA and Danish Health Authority observed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been followed by incidents of blood clots.

Of the 5 million people who received this vaccine, there have been 30 reported cases of blood clots. One case in Denmark was followed by death.

On April 7, 2021, the EMA concluded that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should carry a warning of TTS as a very rare side effect.

Multiple countries, including Denmark, Norway, Germany, and France, initially paused the distribution of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a precautionary response to initial reports of blood clots. On April 14, 2021, Denmark decided to stop the distribution of this vaccine entirely.

On April 15, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health recommended stopping the distribution of both the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Janssenvaccines in the country, due to the risk of blood clots.

Both Germany and France have resumed administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. However, the distribution may eventually halt altogether, as the EU has not renewed its order of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses beyond June 2021.

The Serum Institute of India’s Covishield is the locally manufactured version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. India has not reported any incidents of blood clotting related to Covishield and currently has no plans to discontinue its distribution.

Drug regulatory agencies in India are still closely examining the data, however, to ensure that there are no causal links.

As with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there have been some reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome developing in some people who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

For this reason, on July 9, 2021, the EMA recommended adding a warning to the vaccine’s label to reflect this potential risk. However, the agency also noted that it is not yet fully confirmed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is directly responsible for the development of this disorder in those who experienced it.

CanSino and Gamaleya

Both the CanSino and Gamaleya vaccines use the adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) as their delivery vehicle. The peer-reviewed research into trials of these vaccines found that they caused common side effects, none of which were serious.

However, a team that included Dr. Juliana McElrath, director of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, raised concerns about the use of Ad5 in COVID-19 vaccines.

A 2008 study found that the Ad5 HIV-1 vaccine was linked to increased susceptibility to HIV infection. Multiple follow-up studies found similar results to support this link.

The researchers recommend a cautious approach to Ad5-based COVID-19 vaccines, especially in areas most affected by the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

Bharat Biotech

Published data from Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin phase 1 and 2 trials show no serious side effects. Otherwise, there is little information about the risk of adverse effects.

Sinopharm: Beijing and Wuhan

Sinopharm have manufactured two vaccines, developed with the Institute of Biological Products in Beijing and Wuhan, respectively.

The published phase 1 and 2 trial data for the BBIBP-CorV and inactivated Vero cell vaccines show that most of the adverse events were common side effects and that none were serious.

Sinovac

Phase 1 and 2 trial data for the CoronaVac vaccine indicate no reports of serious adverse events.

Interestingly, the study authors found fewer reports of fever among participants who received this vaccine, compared with those who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, or CanSino vaccines.

CoviVac and QazCovid-in

There is currently no internationally available information on the possible side effects of either the CoviVac or QazCovid-in vaccine.

As far as QazCovid-in is concerned, its developers have reassured the public that “the vaccine is harmless.” When asked about the lack of published data regarding the vaccine, they alleged that they “don’t have time […] to write articles.”

Anhui Zhifei Longcom

There is currently no publicly available peer-reviewed data about the safety or efficacy of the dimeric receptor-binding domain, or RBD-dimer, vaccine. One preprint paper states that no serious adverse events were reported during a trial.

FBRI

EpiVacCorona is Russia’s second approved COVID-19 vaccine, and trials to determine its safety and efficacy are ongoing.

Tatyana Golikova, the country’s deputy prime minister, notes: “Unlike the first Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, which is a vector vaccine, that is, produced based on adenovirus, the new vaccine […] consists of artificially synthesized short fragments of viral proteins, peptides, through which the immune system learns and subsequently recognizes and neutralizes the virus.”