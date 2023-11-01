GL Homes Introduces APEX at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens

GL Homes has introduced APEX at Avenir, their newest luxury home community now selling in Palm Beach Gardens. Recently opened to resounding success with over 50 homes sold during the Grand Opening, APEX at Avenir offers the pinnacle of luxury with contemporary one and two-story home designs ranging from 1,905 to 5,260 air-conditioned square feet of living space.

The luxurious new homes at APEX at Avenir start from the $800s and range up to $1.6 million, with a variety of floorplan designs offering expansive master suites on both the upper and lower levels, spacious walk-in closets, large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, designated study areas, oversized screened and covered patios, as well as 2 to 4-car garages. Featuring high-end finishes and upgrades throughout, every home at APEX includes what today’s homebuyers want most, like quartz countertops, large 24″x24″ floor tile, impact-resistant windows and doors, a tile roof, brick pavers, smart home features, and so much more.

Residents at APEX will live within walking distance of the Avenir West Clubhouse, where they will have access to incredible amenities, including resort-style pools, a gourmet restaurant and bar, a luxe lounge, a comprehensive fitness center, a spa with massage rooms and nail salon, a world-class Racquet Club, and more.

The Racquet Club will be a pickleball player’s paradise with 12 lighted pickleball courts and spectator viewing areas. For those who prefer full-court tennis action, there will be nine lighted clay tennis courts with shade pavilions and a state-of-the-art Racquet Club and Pro Shop offering lessons and tournaments.

The amenities at the Avenir West Clubhouse aren’t all that residents will enjoy. The Avenir master-planned community has a conservation area that boasts more than 2,400 acres of protected natural lands and miles of trails and parks meant for walking, biking, or running.

Walkable from any location within the community, the Town Center at Avenir will be home to popular retail, dining, and entertainment options, with everything from quaint boutiques and coffee shops to big-name retailers, as well as the best city and medical facilities for easy access to healthcare and emergency services.

APEX at Avenir has been popular among homebuyers due to its sought-after Palm Beach Gardens location. Renowned for its exceptional lifestyle, great schools, and expertly managed municipal resources, Palm Beach Gardens represents the best of Palm Beach County. Families with children will appreciate the dedicated charter school minutes away offering first-class education from pre-school to 5th grade.

A golfer’s paradise, Avenir is close to world-class golf courses, including the prestigious Panther National Golf Club and Sand Hill Crane Golf Course.

GL Homes is known for building stunning communities in Florida’s best locations with the most popular resort-style amenities and high-quality new homes, which has contributed to the success of the company. GL Homes understands that residents want more than a home; they seek the world-renowned Florida Lifestyle in a prime location.

That includes world-class recreation centers, resort-style pools, top-notch racquet clubs, restaurants, arts and culture centers, spa and wellness experiences, walking trails, cultural events, social gatherings, and so much more. GL Homes builds communities that are anchored in amenities and specialized programs designed around residents’ interests that create the ultimate Florida lifestyle.

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a uniquely American story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would be successful in the Florida marketplace, GL Homes has grown into one of Florida’s largest homebuilders. As founder and CEO/Chairman, Itchko Ezratti is still very involved in the company and works closely alongside many of the earliest employees who lead it today.

Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, is President of GL Homes and leads operations across the state of Florida. He continues to reinforce the culture, started by his father, that “employees and customers are part of the GL Homes family.”

By hiring and retaining the best people in the business, Itchko Ezratti and Misha Ezratti have created the most experienced team of construction professionals in the industry. The average manager tenure at GL Homes now exceeds 22 years. Both Itchko Ezratti and Misha Ezratti believe that employee loyalty translates to a better overall customer experience. Those original values are reflected in every home built by GL Homes today.

Because GL Homes started and only builds in Florida. From distinctive architectural designs with energy-efficient materials and sturdy concrete block construction to maximizing outdoor living spaces, GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across Florida.