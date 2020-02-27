Give Your Restaurant Employees Modern Tools to Succeed

Working in a restaurant is often tiring and difficult. Being on your feet all day, serving customers and being surrounded by hot temperatures or sharp knives are just some of the challenges restaurant employees face.

Thankfully, modern software can reduce the time wasted on mundane tasks and make life for employees significantly easier, all while saving the business money.

Better Schedules Produced Quickly

It doesn’t benefit employees or the restaurant to have staff struggling for hours to create a work schedule that agrees with everybody. Rather than struggle with your restaurant schedule, modern software lets all your employees find your work schedule easy with an app that lets them submit their availability remotely, and creates a responsive schedule in minutes instead of hours.

Employee scheduling software produces a schedule up to 80% faster than it would otherwise take. Your staff will no longer have to bang their head on the wall trying to appease everybody’s needs — the software combines automation with easily gathered manual inputs that staff submit.

Employees can relay to their manager when they’re free to work through the app, as well as request days off this way too. They’ll love having more control over their personal life, while the restaurant will enjoy a 1-3% reduction in labor costs while also ensuring that its staffing needs are met sooner in advance.

Modern Time-Clock

Rather than just punch “in” or “out,” employee scheduling software’s modern time clock has breaks for “lunch” or “coffee,” and can create other customized breaks as needed. This will relay to managers a clearer picture of the breaks they take.

It also helps employees get the time off they’re legally entitled to, which in turn helps restaurants steer clear of fees or fines related to labor compliance. Your employees will be fresher for getting all the breaks they deserve, while the restaurant’s budget will be thankful.

Encourage Employee Feedback

Sometimes employees have an issue they face at work that they aren’t sure how to bring up to their manager. It could be something about their colleagues, or maybe they’re struggling with something at work.

Employee scheduling software has a built-in mechanism that allows each staff member to rate each shift and describe in their own words how they think it went. This will make them feel heard and valued, plus it also relays important information managers need to make decisions that help the entire operation run smoothly.

Running a restaurant is truly a team effort and software that makes everybody’s job easier and less stressful is a win for everyone. When you also consider how much money employee scheduling software’s efficiencies save restaurants, it’s easy to understand why this technology is so popular in restaurants across North America.