Girl Scouts Unveil A New Cookie – “Adventurefuls”

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is excited to kick off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season with a new addition to the long list of time-honored favorites, and introducing AdventurefulsTM.

AdventurefulsTM are an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite.

Girl Scouts in Miami-Dade and Monroe will again embrace their skills in what is the world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial business. Here is how cookies will be sold:

Cookies are available through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” with the Digital Cookie online platform and social media (with parental supervision) to promote their virtual cookie business to friends and family.

Through the Digital Cookie online platform, girls will be able to offer customers contactless delivery/drop-off, the ability to ship cookies directly to customers, and the option to donate cookies to our local Hometown Heroes.

Girl Scouts are holding cookie booths for in-person purchases of Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Adventurefuls™, Lemon-Ups™, and other Girl Scout Cookie favorites now through February 21, 2022. Cookie purchases are an investment in girl leadership in your local community.

With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, money management, business ethics, people skills, and decision making—which are imperative for any leadership role. And girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for unforgettable leadership experiences and community projects, while GSTF depends on the funds to deliver life-changing Girl Scout programming to nearly 3,000 girls in every zip code across Miami-Dade and Monroe.

“The cookie program is what fuels girls’ goals, and is proven to build girls’ leadership skills and help them become successful in life. We’re proud of the ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely all while learning skills such as money management, goal setting, and customer service. We look forward to a robust season,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF.

For more information about cookies and to find cookies near you, please visit: Please visit our Cookie Finder to find cookies near you: https://www.girlscoutsfl.org/cookies.