Getting The Most from Medical Conferences

Attending medical conferences is essential for healthcare professionals. These conferences give you a forum to learn, network and even get a break from your routine.

Most medical conferences are physical meetings. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, alternatives such as virtual conferences are being adopted. All these options make it seem easy to attend a conference. But the question is, ‘How do you get the most from a medical conference?’ This post narrows down things you can do before, during, and after the conference to help you get the most from medical conferences.

Things to Do Before the Conference

Once you hear of an upcoming conference, you can do a few things beforehand. Engaging in these simple actions can enable you to benefit tremendously from the meeting.

Do Your Research

Gather as much information about the conference as possible. Understand what the forum is about, who the speakers are, and the meeting venue. Additionally, some sessions might have discussion topics that are unfamiliar to you. Take this time to research these topics and familiarize yourself with the conference agendas.

Have an Objective

After learning what to expect from the conference, it is time to set your goals or objectives. You can grab your physical or virtual notebook and pen and articulate all you seek to learn or achieve. It can be in the form of questions you want answers to or actionable points like networking with a world leader.

Prepare Yourself Adequately

Once you set your objectives, you need to plan how to achieve them. First and foremost, plan how you will get to the conference. It includes registration, making payments, and making travel arrangements.

Secondly, familiarize yourself with the venues and schedules. For instance, some conferences have sessions happening at different venues. If your goal is to attend specific sessions, you must plan your schedule accordingly.

In case you are making a presentation during the conference, ensure you rehearse and prepare adequately. Some people have stage fright, especially if it is their first time making a presentation. To curb stage fright, you can practice your presentation beforehand by having your friends or family as an audience.

Ultimately, ensure you have all essential materials, such as: a pen, notebook, laptop, phone, and charger, ready. If you are making any presentations, ensure you have your slides ready. You can also have a copy of the slides on a flash disk or email as a backup in case anything goes wrong with your laptop.

Pack Accordingly

Conducting proper research helps you learn the expectations for the wardrobe. You get to know whether there will be a formal or social event and the venue’s weather for you to pack accordingly. Additionally, ensure you pack all your essential items for the conference. It is good to have a checklist that will help you know whether you have packed everything you need.

What to Do During the Conference

Once you get to the conference, there are several things you can do to ensure you make the most of the forum.

Take Notes

It is prudent to take notes during a conference as it helps you have a reference point in case you need clarification.

Join Discussions

As the speakers make their presentations, they allow the audience to ask questions or give their opinions. Make a point to ask a question or contribute to the discussion. By doing this, you will not only get answers to your questions, but you might as well get to learn more about the topic.

Socialize and Network

During breaks, make a point of interacting with other professionals, not just the people you know. These engagements might lead you to an opportunity of growing your career.

Things to Do After the Conference

After attending a conference, engage in these steps to ensure you fully benefit from it.

Review Your Notes

Spare some time and get a quiet place to review your notes as you internalize the discussion points. Doing this goes a long way in helping you understand the discussion topics better. Also, it makes it easier for you to share the conference’s happenings with colleagues.

Keep in Touch with New Contacts

Getting new acquaintances and networks is not all. You need to go further and reach out to them. Keeping in touch helps strengthen the rapport between you and them. As a result, you may benefit from having people that can help you in your professional journey. For instance, they might invite you to other conferences or help you with solutions to any medical problems you encounter.

Following these simple steps before, during, and after a conference, you stand to get the most from medical seminars.

At CoatConnect, we have many medical conferences for an ever-growing healthcare professional network. For any clarifications or questions, do not hesitate to reach us.