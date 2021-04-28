Get Your Body Back: Should You Get a Mommy Makeover?

When women bring new life into this world, they also leave behind their pre-baby bodies. Giving birth is an incredibly rewarding and beautiful experience, but it can leave even the most gorgeous women feeling insecure.

It’s hard to look in the mirror and ignore newfound saggy breasts, stubborn fat, or a flabby tummy. Luckily, a mommy makeover can target all those areas simultaneously.

So who is eligible for a mommy makeover surgery, and what should you expect if you decide to get one? Keep reading to learn more.

Your Body Has Completely Healed From Pregnancy

Childbirth is one of the most beautiful experiences you can put your body through. However, it is also one of the most taxing. Your body changes as it accommodates your growing baby, and in some cases, this process depletes your nutritional reserves and energy.

Some women take less time to bounce back than others, but the average healing period is at least half a year or more. For the best mommy makeover results, you should be as close to your pre-baby weight as possible. If you’re not at your pre-baby weight, it’s OK to undergo a mommy makeover while at a weight you can maintain after surgery.

You Are Physically and Mentally Ready For Surgery

Risk factors might create complications during your mommy makeover surgery or the healing process. Ideal candidates for any cosmetic surgery have no risk factors and are non-smokers who are in good overall health.

Your surgeon will ask for your complete health history during your consultation. Be prepared to share any severe health problems like high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, a bleeding disorder, or depression.

You’ve Had a C-Section Delivery

Moms who delivered their baby via C-section delivery know all too well about the long scar the process leaves behind. While the scar is a reminder of the powerful experience your body went through, birthing a child, you may want to improve its look. A tummy tuck, included in a mommy makeover surgery, is a great way to improve the scarring while tightening your abdominal area.

You’ve Stopped Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding can cause further changes in your body. The act of nursing itself, along with the hormones associated with breastfeeding, contribute to these changes. Before getting your mommy makeover, be sure to wait at least six months after you’ve stopped breastfeeding your baby.

You Aren’t Planning On Having Any More Children

We suggest getting a mommy makeover surgery when you are certain you won’t have any more children. Why? Another pregnancy can reverse the results of a mommy makeover.

You’re Struggling Losing Unwanted Fat

Pregnancy weight gain leaves many women with fat deposits that can be a challenge to lose. If you have an active lifestyle and still can’t seem to get rid of that stubborn fat, a mommy makeover may be your best bet.

A mommy makeover surgery is a nickname given to a specific combo of cosmetic surgeries that target areas often associated with a post-pregnancy body. Liposuction or a tummy tuck are examples of surgeries, and you can opt to include it as part of your mommy makeover and restore your ideal contours.

Your Self-Esteem Is Suffering or Could Use a Boost

If you feel sad when you look in the mirror, a mommy makeover may help you fall in love with yourself again. It can be disheartening to look at the current state of your body and feel self-hate because of your physical appearance. Not happy with your sagging breasts, loose skin, or flabby tummy? A mommy makeover can address multiple concerns simultaneously.

You Have Time for Surgery and Recovery

Before scheduling a mommy makeover surgery, be sure to plan for a week’s recovery time. During this recovery period, you will be restricted in the activities you can do. Since you will be healing, you need to take it easy and avoid putting strain on your body.

Avoid bending over, performing household chores, or lifting young children. Secure your help around the home first, so you know you will be able to focus on your mommy makeover recovery and well-being for at least one to two weeks.

You Are Ready to Do Something For Yourself

Motherhood is all about being selfless. Moms are forces of nature, after all! Pregnancy, childbirth, caring for your children, moms do so much for their family and children. Just because motherhood is about being selfless doesn’t mean you don’t deserve to treat yourself.

Ready For Your Mommy Makeover?

A mommy makeover is a unique and rewarding way to treat yourself and get the body of your dreams. Dr. Brian V. Heil is passionate about helping patients discover a whole new level of self-confidence and self-love they never experienced before through innovative procedures and technology.