George Washington Was Among The First To Breed Mules In The U.S.

National Mule Day, on October 26th, recognizes an intelligent pack animal many mistaken to be stubborn.
- The origins of Mule Day date back to 1840 when it first started out as a big event for breeders. Back then, it was known as “Breeders Day” and only lasted a single day.
- Mule Day started to take shape into the modern celebrations that people love in the 1930s. Instead of being just a livestock show, a parade and other events were added to the celebrations. Since then, the day has grown in popularity and is now enjoyed as a multi-day event in many regions.
- A mule is a hybrid cross between a male donkey and a female horse. As a hybrid, the animal inherits characteristics from both parents. The mule possesses the strength, intelligence, patience, perseverance, endurance, sure-footedness, and even temper of the donkey. From the horse, the mule inherits beauty, athletic ability, courage, vigor, and speed. Mules appear to require less food than a horse of similar size.
- Mules have 63 chromosomes (a horse has 64, a donkey has 62).
- A female mule is called a molly, a male mule is called a john.
- George Washington played a significant role in the development of the mule population in America. He recognized the value of the sturdy animal in agriculture and became the first American breeder.
- Donkeys were already in America, as they came over with the early explorers, but they were quite small. Washington wished to breed the very best mules, but he faced a significant obstacle – the Spanish government at that time prohibited the acquisition or exportation of the famous Andalusian donkey. Washington wrote to King Charles of Spain requesting permission to purchase good quality breeding stock. In October of 1785, a ship docked in Boston harbor carrying a gift from King Charles for George Washington – two fine jennies and a 4-year old Spanish jack named, appropriately, “Royal Gift’. That “royal gift” from the Spanish king is credited with the development of the American mule. Today it’s considered the beginning of a dynasty that “reshaped the very landscape of the country.”
- Mules are 99.9% sterile. This is due to an uneven chromosome count although in rare cases, female mules have been known to give birth to foals.
- Don’t let the old saying “as stubborn as a mule” fool you: mules are thought to be more docile than their donkey fathers. But a mule’s intelligence also means that they are more cautious and aware of danger, making them safer to ride when crossing dangerous terrain.
- China breeds the largest numbers of mules in the world, followed by Mexico. China breeds more than seven million mules each year where they are commonly used on small farms and for transport.
- The first successfully cloned equine was a mule named Idaho Gem, born in May
2003. The cloning project was a collaborative effort between the University of
Idaho and Utah State University.
- The American Mule Racing Association exists “to promote the racing of mules at
recognized distances in the sport of racing.” Mules are noted for their
strength and stamina, characteristics that help them excel in the sport of
racing, especially at short distances.
- Black Ruby, a champion racing mule, won over 50 races before her retirement in
2008.
- Francis the Talking Mule was the star of a 1950s comedy film series. Francis was
voiced by actor and singer Chill Wills.
- The American Mule Museum is an organization dedicated to telling “the story of
the contributions of the unsung hero, the mule.” Fundraising is currently
underway to build a museum in Bishop, Calif.
- A 1st century mosaic in a bath house near Rome features four named mules: Pudes (Modest), Podagrosus (Lame), Barosus (Dainty) and Potiscus (Tipsy).
- The earliest record of the mule in Britain is a 2nd century jawbone discovered in London. The under side of the jaw exhibits pressure atrophy, suggesting that the mule suffered poor treatment from a too tight halter.
- Between 300,000 to 400,000 mules in total were used by the British Army during WW1, many of which were imported from the USA.
- The prophet Muhammad rode a favored white mule named Duldul who aided him in many battles. A legend from Kurdistan tells how she once carried him to safety up a sheer cliff face, and her hoofprints in the rock can still be seen to this day.
- In the twenty mule team famous for pulling the Borax wagons, the pair closet to the wagon are called the wheelers; the next three pairs are the pointers, who are the ones trained to jump the chain in order to turn the massive wagon; the next five pairs are the swing; and the two up front are the leaders.
