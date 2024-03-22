Gaylord Opryland Resort Presents A Country Christmas 2017 (Video)

Updated March 22, 2024

This program ended in 2018.

Neil Goldberg will have a new show, Pomp, Snow and CIRQUEumstance in 2024.

Gaylord Opryland Resort will also have a new show in 2024.

You can check the websites for the new shows.

The hottest days of summer always bring a flurry of Christmas preparations at Gaylord Opryland Resort, and this year is no exception as crews start hanging lights for the 34th annual, A Country Christmas.

This year, the resort will hang more lights than ever, bringing the total to more than 3 million Christmas lights. Crews will work several hours each day to make sure the holiday lights are up in time for A Country Christmas, presented by FUJIFILM INSTAX®, taking place November 10 through January 1.

Only at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville can you explore 2 million pounds of colorful ice sculptures at ICE! featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas. See the extraordinary NEW stage show, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, and experience the Diamond Rio's Holidays and Hits Dinner Show. From dozens of holiday events like snow tubing and ice skating to acres of awe-inspiring holiday decorations, Gaylord Opryland Resort is a holiday destination for the whole family.

The Nashville resort’s annual A Country Christmas celebration includes 2 million pounds of colorful ice sculptures at ICE! featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas. In addition to over-the-top holiday decorations and dozens of holiday activities, visitors will be able to see two new shows–Cirque Dreams Holidaze on stage at the Grand Ole Opry House and Diamond Rio live at the hotel.

“The holiday magic this resort creates every year is astounding, and we cannot wait for visitors to enjoy the newest holiday decorations and entertainment at our 2,888-room resort and its nine acres of indoor gardens,” said Gaylord Opryland General Manager John Adams. “The many months of preparation are well worth it when we see families making holiday memories with us.”

The resort’s signature holiday attraction—ICE!, presented by Pepsi—returns with A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles Schulz. The beloved holiday story will come to life in 2 million pounds of colorful, larger-than-life ice sculptures. Kept at nine degrees Fahrenheit, the exhibit is hand-carved by 40 master artisans from Harbin, China, who use their artistry to create favorite scenes with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and friends, plus multi-story ice slides. If you can’t get enough of the Peanuts gang, enjoy an interactive breakfast you and your family won’t soon forget at Breakfast with Charlie Brown& Friends.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up Nashville for the first time, November 18 through December 27, 2017, at the Grand Ole Opry House featuring never-before-seen performances, over 300 costumes, 20 of the world’s best acts, original music and seasonal favorites in a multi-million-dollar stage wonderland.

Hailed by The New York Daily News as “A delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload,” don’t miss this must-see Broadway musical, new cirque adventure and family show wrapped in one Broadway World declares “the perfect holiday gift.”

Also new, Diamond Rio’s Holidays & Hits Dinner Show will bring lighter-than-air harmonies to Gaylord Opryland, November 17 through December 25. The Grammy Award-winning six-man group has sold more than 10 million albums, earning three platinum and five gold records. With their hit, “Meet in the Middle,” they became the first group in the history of country music to have a debut single reach No. 1. The band was awarded Opry membership in 1998 and has received Top Vocal Group honors six times from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop experience lets guests make their very own furry winter friend—a cuddly, cute polar bear plush, designed exclusively for Gaylord Hotels that can be personalized with cozy winter clothing and accessories. For even more fun, families can work together to solve the Build-A-Bear Workshop Scavenger Hunt to gain a “beary” special prize.

Santa’s favorite lady will make an appearance again this year in Cookies with Mrs. Claus. Cozy up by the fire and delight in some milk and cookies while Mrs. Claus reads an enchanting Christmas tale.

No need to endure the cold for a lovely yuletide glide! Gaylord Opryland takes it up a notch this year with a 6,000-square-foot indoor ice rink in the spectacular Holiday Hall. While there, guests can also hop aboard the Opryland Express kids’ train, stop by the Gingerbread Decorating Corner, presented by Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, or take a whirl on the Santa’s Spinners tea cup ride!

For heart-pounding thrills, guests can head outdoors and brave the hills of the resort’s extreme snow tubing hill covered in 1.5 million pounds of real snow—or enjoy a carnival-style game to test guests’ aim at Santa’s Snow Throw.

Tickets and vacation packages are now available at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com or by calling 1-888-677-9872.

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, located at 2800 Opryland Drive in Nashville, Tenn., is the flagship property of Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands. The 2,888-room hotel offers “everything in one place”— diverse dining options, a full-service spa, top-notch entertainment, on-site shopping, an award-winning golf course and more.

For more information, visit www.gaylordopryland.com

About Cirque Dreams & Neil Goldberg

Over 50 million people have experienced a Cirque Dreams show in theatres, casinos, theme parks, cruise lines, and on Broadway. For 25 years, Cirque Dreams shows have garnered the praise of critics around the country from USA Today, Associated Press and the New York Times to CNN, Today Show and Fox & Friends.

Producer and Director Neil Goldberg has been declared “One of today’s leading theatrical impresarios” by The LA Times and “Uniquely ingenious” by the New York Daily News. The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand including, Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy, Cirque Dreams Rocks, Cirque Dreams Holidaze premiering this year at The Grand Ole Opry House, Cirque Dreams Unwrapped at Gaylord Palms Orlando Resort and Cirque Dreams & Dinner onboard Norwegian Cruise Line. Cirque Dreams recently joined VStar Entertainment Group of quality family entertainment worldwide. For more information, visit www.cirqueproductions.com.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 million holiday lights

1 million visitors to the resort during the holidays each year

15,000 poinsettias

15 miles of green garland

10 miles of hand-tied, red ribbon

48-foot-tall Christmas tree

1.5 million pounds of real snow on snow tubing hill

2+ million pounds of ice for signature ICE! attraction

Nearly 7,000 giant blocks of colored ice

40 ice artisans from Harbin, China

