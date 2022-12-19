Gas Price Plunge Continues as 5.8 Million Floridians Prepare for a Holiday Road Trip

TAMPA, Fla., (December 19, 2022) — Florida gas prices dropped 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined five consecutive weeks, falling a total of 54 cents per gallon since mid-November.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.04 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since September 2021. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view daily average prices.

These low gas prices are an early gift for drivers, especially the 5.8 million Floridians who are forecast to take a year-end holiday road trip. Sunday’s state average is almost 20 cents per gallon less than what travelers paid at the pump last Christmas ($3.23).

“The plunge at the pump is the result of falling oil prices, which have plummeted primarily due to market concerns about a global economic recession,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Lower oil prices lowers the cost of producing gasoline. These low gas prices should hang around through the end of the year, unless oil prices unexpectedly rebound.”

Before the downturn in pump prices, the price of oil settled at $92.61 per barrel on November 4th. Since that time, oil declined by as much as 23%. Last week, the price of crude increased 5%. Friday‘s daily settlement of $74.29 per barrel is $3.27 per barrel more than the week before. While that could slow the rate of falling prices at the pump, it’s unlikely to be enough to cause a significant increase.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26), Gainesville ($3.18), Miami ($3.17)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.78), Pensacola ($2.82), Panama City ($2.85)

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.149 $3.159 $3.277 $3.707 $3.309 Florida $3.040 $3.051 $3.163 $3.496 $3.233 Georgia $2.781 $2.791 $2.887 $3.141 $3.129 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

