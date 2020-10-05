Home JimmyRyce.org Funeral Arrangements for Don Ryce – Open to the Public

Funeral Arrangements for Don Ryce – Open to the Public

By
Mark Young
-

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR DON RYCE

Ted Ryce, Don’s only surviving child has finalized arrangements for his father’s funeral and burial. Ted thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support.

Don will be laid to rest next to his son, Jimmy and wife, Claudine.

VIEWING                Open to the public

WHEN:                   Wednesday, October 7

WHERE:                 Van Orsdel Funeral Chapel, 11220 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL

TIME:                     10:30 a- 12:30 p

BURIAL                   Open to the public

WHEN:                   Wednesday, October 7

WHERE:                 Woodlawn Cemetery South, 11655 SW 117th Avenue, Miami, Florida

TIME:                      1 p.m.

Since the abduction and murder of Jimmy on September 11, 1995, Don Ryce has been a fearless advocate for missing children and has spent the past 24 years fighting for legislation and the rights of victims. He is survived by his son Ted, 43, from Miami Beach

The Jimmy Ryce Center has donated over 600 bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies around the world to assist in the search of missing children and adults.

Donations in Don’s memory can be made to the Jimmy Ryce Center.

JimmyRyce.org





