Fun Ideas for Your Next Outdoor Party

While our traditional indoor get-togethers with family and friends may be on hold for the near future, hosting outdoor parties has certainly risen in popularity recently. They may currently be on a pause due to the cooler months but once the weather warms back up, folks will be back with backyard parties in numbers literally not seen in decades.

With that in mind, as you sit daydreaming about gathering once again with those you cherish, it’s the perfect time to start planning some fun activities for that first of what is sure to be many outdoor parties. To help you with that endeavor, we put together this handy guide of some fun things you may want to consider.

Take Fun to the Next Level

If you want to have a party that everyone enjoys and will set the standard for everyone else’s parties for the rest of the summer, you should check out water slide rentals. Choosing a water slide that is suitable for both kids and adults will give everyone a chance to have a blast while staying cool between games of tetherball. Rent one for your party and watch everyone’s faces as they first see the fun that awaits.

Ya Gotta Feed ‘Em

Face it, if your guests are standing around hungry, they’re not going to stick around long. While you don’t have to go all out and feed everyone expensive ribeyes or spareribs, throwing a good old-fashioned BBQ can satisfy those hunger pains and really set the tone for the entire outdoor party.

Who can resist the delicious smell of a grill in full-use? No matter what happens to be cooking.

Hamburgers and Nathan’s hotdogs are always a winning combination, but kabobs can also be real crowd-pleasers. A few choice veggies (red onion, yellow squash, mushrooms, and pineapple are good starters), and some chicken, pork, shrimp, or beef and there’s something for everyone.

Keep ‘Em Entertained

Sitting around the backyard while visiting, talking, and catching up is always fun, but it can only take your outdoor party so far. Music is generally a good idea, but you should consider adding in a variety of lawn games as well in order to keep the good times rolling.

There are numerous affordable options available online and in retails stores and in many cases, you can have the item delivered within a matter of a day or two. Consider adding a couple of the following.

Croquet

Tetherball

Lawn Darts – *unless you like living dangerously, purchase the weighted ones as opposed to the actual sharp-pointed darts many of us grew up with and are surpassingly still available).

Corn Hole

Horseshoes

Washers

Don’t Forget Ambience

It’s a party! Make it look like one.

Consider adding tiki torches, stringing up lighting, adding streamers, and maybe even balloons. Sure, your backyard is beautiful in and of itself but if the scene is set for a fun party, that’s generally what people are going to have — fun.