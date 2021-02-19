Florida Will Be Breezy With Showers Today

Friday starts with early fog along the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the day features breezy conditions, periods of showers, maybe a storm in spots, and a mix of sun and clouds as a front approaches. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. Look for lots of sun and gusty breeze during the day. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be sunny with a strong and sometimes gusty ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and some quick east coast showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies along the Gulf coast and good sun with a few clouds in the east coast metro area. HIghs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.