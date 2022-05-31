Fresh Summer Salsa (Video Recipe)

It’s time to kick off summer with a bang. With exciting summer events like baseball, sunbathing and barbecues filling social calendars, comes a whole new array of fresh, sunny day snacks just waiting to be devoured.

If you’re in the mood for something sweet with a hint of spice, try this Citrus, Mango and Pineapple Salsa. It features fresh, fruity flavors from the pineapple, mango, lemon and lime plus a surprising bite of jalapeno. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and zesty.

This light, warm weather appetizer is perfect for pool parties or dining al fresco. A fresh twist on traditional salsa, this recipe will have people lining up for a second scoop to help beat the heat.

Enjoy it with tortilla chips or as a topping on your favorite tacos to add a little sweetness to a traditionally savory meal.

Citrus, Mango and Pineapple Salsa

Recipe adapted from becomingness.com

1 1/4 cup fresh pineapple, diced

1 1/4 cup fresh mango, diced

2 tomatoes

1/2 red onion, diced

1 jalapeno, finely chopped

1 tablespoon coriander

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

sea salt, to taste

fresh cracked pepper, to taste

tortilla chips, for serving

In a large bowl, combine pineapple, mango, tomato, onion, jalapeno, coriander, lime juice, lemon juice, and salt and pepper, to taste. With a rubber spatula, mix all ingredients together. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.

