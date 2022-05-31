Home Consumer Fresh Summer Salsa (Video Recipe)

Fresh Summer Salsa (Video Recipe)

FamilyFeatures.com
It’s time to kick off summer with a bang. With exciting summer events like baseball, sunbathing and barbecues filling social calendars, comes a whole new array of fresh, sunny day snacks just waiting to be devoured.

If you’re in the mood for something sweet with a hint of spice, try this Citrus, Mango and Pineapple Salsa. It features fresh, fruity flavors from the pineapple, mango, lemon and lime plus a surprising bite of jalapeno. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and zesty.

This light, warm weather appetizer is perfect for pool parties or dining al fresco. A fresh twist on traditional salsa, this recipe will have people lining up for a second scoop to help beat the heat.

Enjoy it with tortilla chips or as a topping on your favorite tacos to add a little sweetness to a traditionally savory meal.

For more fresh summertime recipes, visit Culinary.net.

Citrus, Mango and Pineapple Salsa

Recipe adapted from becomingness.com

  • 1 1/4    cup fresh pineapple, diced
  • 1 1/4    cup fresh mango, diced
  • 2          tomatoes
  • 1/2       red onion, diced
  • 1          jalapeno, finely chopped
  • 1          tablespoon coriander
  • 2          tablespoons lime juice
  • 1          tablespoon lemon juice
  • sea salt, to taste
  • fresh cracked pepper, to taste
  • tortilla chips, for serving
  1. In a large bowl, combine pineapple, mango, tomato, onion, jalapeno, coriander, lime juice, lemon juice, and salt and pepper, to taste. With a rubber spatula, mix all ingredients together.
  2. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired.
  3. Serve with tortilla chips.

SOURCE: Culinary.net

