Fred and Wilma Flintstone were the first TV couple to sleep in the same bed!

Fred And Wilma Flintstone Were The First TV Couple To Sleep In...

Updated May 24, 2024

(May 4, 2018)Observed on May 5, it is National Cartoonists Day. This day honors all those creative ink-stained artists, past and present, the fascinating pieces they have created and the humor they have brought into our lives.

American comic strip writer and artist, Richard Outcault (January 14, 1863 – September 25, 1928) is considered the inventor of the modern comic strip. At 15 years of age, he studied for three years at the McMicken University’s School of Design in Cincinnati. Outcault is the creator of The Yellow Kid and Buster Brown.

It was on Sunday, May 5, 1895, that the readers of the New York World discovered an exciting new addition to their morning paper. Inside was Outcault’s full-color drawings featuring a big eared, barefoot little boy with a mischievous grin. The first color installment of the cartoon called Hogan’s Alley would later become known as The Yellow Kid and was the first commercially successful cartoon icon.

Outcault was a 2008 Judges’ Choice inductee into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame.

1895 – Richard Outcault creates a single-panel color cartoon for the New York Sunday World, with the main character called The Yellow Kid (or Mickey Dugan).

1905 – Cartoonist Winsor McCay creates “Little Nemo in Slumberland” for the New York Herald; it has a story that continues each week, which is unusual for this time.

1939 – “Keep ’em flying” was a slogan in World War 2, it was also the battle cry of Wonder Woman!

1990 – the National Cartoonists Society proclaimed May 5 as National Cartoonists Day.

1991 – Wayne Allwine, the voice of Mickey Mouse, married Russi Taylor—the voice of Minnie!

1998 – The most expensive animated movie is “The Prince of Egypt”, being made within 60$ million. The Prince of Egypt was released in 1998 and it is an animated musical biblical film. It was banned in the Maldives and Malaysia, two countries where the population is predominantly Muslim.

2010 – Graphic novel sales fall by 20%, and digital sales go up 1,000%; everyone wants to read comics on the go.

2014 – Comics like “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” are adapted for the screen and make huge profits; “Guardians of the Galaxy” is the top Box Office movie of the year and earns more than $333 million.

Every 5th book published in Japan is a comic!

In Japan, more paper is used to print comic books than to make toilet paper!

Hulk was Originally Grey and not Green!

Jim Davis’ Garfield is printed in 7 different languages!

Donald Duck comics were banned from Finland because he doesn’t wear trousers!

Donald Duck’s middle name is Fauntleroy !

Fred and Wilma Flintstone were the first TV couple to sleep in the same bed!

Wilma Flintstone’s maiden name was Wilma Slaghoopal, and Betty Rubble’s Maiden name was Betty Jean Mcbricker

Charles M. Schulz, nicknamed Sparky, detested the name the comics syndicate gave his strip, Peanuts. It was originally known as Li’l folks!

We all know Hello Kitty, the fictional character created by the Japanese company Sanrio, but only a few know that she has an identical twin sister named Mimmy.

Everyone’s favorite cat and mouse, Tom and Jerry, were originally named Jasper & Jinx. Even though it was never officially confirmed by the production crew, there are speculations that their new names were inspired by the British and the German soldiers during WW II, when they were called “Tommies” and “Jerries”.

