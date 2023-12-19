Four States Adopted A State Muffin. Can You Name Any?

National Oatmeal Muffin Day is observed on December 19 annually.
Known for its health benefits, millions of people start each day with an Oatmeal Muffin.
- 10th Century – Muffins have been around for several centuries, beginning with English-style muffins. Dating back to the 10th century in Wales, this type of muffin uses yeast for rising and is cooked on a griddle.
- 1602 – Oats and other grains are first brought to North America.
- 1792 – In the very first American Cookbook titled American Cookery, author Amelia Simmons published recipes using pearlash, and in 1792 we exported eight thousand tons to Europe.
- 18th Century – Quick bread muffins were not developed until close to the end of the 18th century, where pearlash, a refined form of potash (baking powder), was discovered.
- 1800 – Americans alter the recipe for muffins and create quick bread muffins
- 1820 – Do you know the Muffin Man? The Muffin Man, the Muffin Man. Do you know the Muffin Man, Who lives in Drury Lane? The muffin man went door to door delivering English muffins along Drury Lane. Many of the households on Drury Lane would have their food delivered to them. The rhyme was first published around 1820.
- 1857 – Baking powder was not developed commercially available until 1857.
- 1896 – One of the earliest recipes for oatmeal muffins appears in the “Boston Cooking School Cookbook”
- 1901 – American businessman Henry Parsons Crowell established the Quaker Oats Company.
- 1972 – The McDonald’s Egg McMuffin was introduced in 1972, it consists of American cheese, Canadian bacon, an English muffin and an egg.
- English muffins which are yeast raised and cooked on a griddle, may date back to the 10th or 11th century in Wales.
- The American muffin is similar in size and shape to a cupcake. Oatmeal Muffins are often complemented by raisins, bananas, blueberries and other healthy fruits.
- Four U.S. states have adopted a State Muffin. (Massachusetts – Corn, Minnesota – Blueberry, New York – Apple and Washington – Blueberry).
- Muffin (noun) a small, cup-shaped bread, often sweetened and usually served hot.
- The word ‘muffin’ most likely originates from the old German word ‘Muffen.’
- Americans have voted that blueberry muffins have the best flavor.
- One large blueberry muffin contains 385 calories.
- According to the American Heart Association, whole grains such as oatmeal contain fiber, protein, and other nutrients that are essential for preventing chronic diseases. Oatmeal is also great for maintaining cholesterol levels.
- High in Fiber. Studies have shown that a diet that is filled with sources of soluble fiber (including whole oats) may help to minimize the risk of coronary disease, which is one of the biggest killers of Americans today.
- May Help Lower Blood Pressure. One side issue related to coronary problems is high blood pressure, and eating whole grains (such as oats) may help to reduce blood pressure just as much as taking medication for it.
- Reduce the Risk of Colorectal Cancer. A diet high in fiber has been linked to a reduction in occurrences of colorectal cancer. It has been estimated that for every 10 grams of whole grains (including oatmeal) per day, there may be a 10% reduction in the risk of colorectal cancers.
- Increased Digestion and Reduced Obesity. The high fibrous content also helps to keep the digestive system clean and clear, improving the health of the gastrointestinal tract, which can lead to reduced risk of obesity as well as other chronic diseases.
