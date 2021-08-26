Forty-five percent of U.S. dogs sleep in their owner’s bed.

National Dog Day on August 26th encourages dog ownership of all breeds. While seeking a new companion, be sure to consider the mutts, mixes, purebreds, and everything in between.

While many days aim to find loving homes for dogs, this day expands that consideration to look beyond the breed. Look into the heart of the animal. The purpose of the National Dog Day Foundation is to rescue 10,000 dogs each year.

Purebreds are animals whose parents were both of the same breed. While the American Kennel Club (AKC) recognizes official breeds, not all dogs with parents from the same breed are considered official by the AKC. One benefit of purebred animals is that characteristics such as behavior and size are predictable.

With mixed breed animals, the genetics becomes uncertain, and some of the predictability is lost.

The most successful hunter in the world is the African Hunting Dog? These dogs are successful in 50 to 70 percent of their hunts. They even hold the Guinness World Record for it.

Another Guinness World Record goes to the Saluki for being the oldest dog breed. This breed actually dates back to 329BC. Back then, in Ancient Egypt, these dogs were kept as Royal Pets. There are rumors that this breed can be traced back even further, as there are carvings located in the South of Iraq of a dog that looks very much like this breed and they can be dated back to 7,000 BC.

Did you know that dogs have three eyelids? This is something a lot of people do not realize about their furry friends. The third lid is a nictitating membrane, which is known as a haw. It is important for ensuring the eye is lubricated and protected.

Shar-Peis and Chow Chows have black tongues.

30 percent of Dalmatians are deaf in one ear.

If a cheetah and a greyhound were to go head-to-head in a long-distance race, a greyhound would win. This is because greyhounds boast exceptional long-distance speeds. They can keep up a pace of 35mph for as long as seven miles.

It is a myth that dogs are color blind. They can actually see in color, just not as vividly as humans. It is similar to our vision at dusk.

Dogs DO have better low-light vision than humans because of a special light-reflecting layer behind their retinas.

If never spayed or neutered, a female dog, her mate, and their puppies could produce over 66,000 dogs in 6 years!

The Lundehune breed has 6 toes and can close its ears.

Teddy Roosevelt’s dog, Pete, ripped a French Ambassador’s pants off at the White House.

President Lyndon Johnson had two beagles named Him and Her.

In Roman times, mastiffs donned light armor and were sent after mounted knights.

A one year old dog is as mature, physically, as a 15-year old human.

The U.S. has the highest dog population in the world. France has the 2nd highest dog population.

87% of dog owners say their dog curls up beside them or at their feet while they watch TV

Dogs can be trained to detect epileptic seizures.

Dogs can be trained to detect cancer and other diseases in humans. Cancerous cells release different metabolic waste products than healthy cells in the human body. Dogs may even be able to sniff out cancer cells simply by smelling someone’s breath.

Bingo is the name of the dog on the side of the Cracker Jack box.

The Bible mentions dogs 14 times.

An estimated 1,000,000 dogs in the U.S. have been named as the primary beneficiaries in their owner’s will.

An American Animal Hospital Association. poll found that 33% of dog owners admit to talking to their dogs on the phone and leaving answering machine messages for them while away.

At the end of the Beatles’ song “A Day in the Life”, a high-pitched dog whistle was recorded by Paul McCartney for his sheepdog.

70% of people sign their pet’s name on greeting and holiday cards.

58% of people put pets in family and holiday portraits.

There are only 350 Cesky Terriers in the world – perhaps the rarest breed.

The phrase “raining cats and dogs” originated in 17th century England when it is believed that many cats and dogs drowned during heavy periods of rain.

The largest breed of dog is the Irish Wolfhound.

The world’s smallest dog breed is the Chihuahua.

The St. Bernard is the world’s heaviest breed.

Every dog on earth likely descended from a species known as the Tomarctus – a creature that roamed the earth over 15 million years ago.

The oldest known dog breed is most likely the Saluki – originally trained by Egyptians to help them track game.

In 1957, Laika became the first living being in space via an earth satellite.

JFK’s terrier, Charlie, fathered 4 puppies with Laika’s daughter.

An African wolf dog known as the Basenji is the only dog in the world that cannot bark.

There are 703 breeds of purebred dogs.

Your dog is as smart as a two-year old! Ever wonder why children around this age seem to have a special bond with the family dog? It could be because they speak the same language, roughly 250 words and gestures in fact.

Seeing eye dogs are trained to do their “business” on command. This way their owner can clean it up a bit easier. Some of the popular commands are “get busy” and “go time”.

Dachshunds were originally bred to fight badgers.

More than half of all U.S presidents have owned dogs.

Have you ever wondered why your dog curls up in a ball when they sleep? It’s actually an age-old instinct to keep themselves warm and to protect vital organs while they sleep.

There are approximately 600 million dogs in the world. It is estimated that nearly 400M of those dogs are strays.

Dogs can learn more than 1000 words.

Thomas Jefferson helped enact a dog tax in Virginia, because he was annoyed that dogs were killing his sheep.

Stroking dogs and gazing into their eyes releases the “feel good” hormone oxytocin for both people and dogs.

In 1969, Lassie was the first animal inducted into the Animal Hall of Fame.

Rin Tin Tin was the first Hollywood dog star and was nominated for an Academy Award.

The Labrador Retriever has been on the AKC’s top 10 most popular breeds list for 30 consecutive years—longer than any other breed.

The Labrador Retriever is the #1 favorite breed in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom.

And the Labrador Retriever is originally from Newfoundland.

A dog’s nose print is unique, much like a person’s fingerprint.

Forty-five percent of U.S. dogs sleep in their owner’s bed.

Seventy percent of people sign their dog’s name on their holiday cards.

The Basenji is not technically “barkless,” as many people think. They can yodel.

The Australian Shepherd is not actually from Australia—they are an American breed.

The Bloodhound’s sense of smell is so accurate that the results of its tracking can be used as evidence in a court of law.

