Fore! It’s National Golf Lover’s Day

Updated March 19, 2024

Exhilarating and dispiriting, thrilling and embarrassing, joyous and depressing — no activity on Earth encompasses the full emotional spectrum like golf — and that’s why we love it! This October 4, celebrate National Golf Lovers Day by recognizing one of the world’s most popular sports.

Since 1952, the PGA has held a charitable event each year for National Golf Day, which is held on varying days within the year.

1457 – ​The modern version of golf comes about in Scotland as King James II officially recognizes the game.

1779 – An advertisement in the Royal Gazette of New York City for golf clubs and golf balls.

1796 – Notice of annual general meeting for a golf club in Savannah was published in the Georgia Gazette.

19th Century – Golf became firmly established in the late 19th century.

1860 – The world’s oldest golf tournament is The Open Championship, first played October 17, 1860, at Prestwick Golf Club in Ayrshire, Scotland.

1889 – The term “birdie” is coined accidentally by golfer, Ab Smith, when he hits a “bird of a shot” at a tourney in Atlantic City.

1894 – Delegates from the; Newport Country Club, Saint Andrew’s Golf Club, Yonkers, New York, The Country Club, Chicago Golf Club, and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club met in New York City to form what became the United States Golf Association (USGA)

1910 – There were 267 Clubs affiliated to the USGA.

1922 – Walter Hagen became the first native-born American to win the British Open Championship,

1932 – There were more than 1,100 Clubs affiliated to the USGA.

1980 – Over 5,908 Clubs affiliated to the USGA.

2013 – Over 10,600 Clubs affiliated to the USGA.

HOW TO OBSERVE

Gather your friends and enjoy a round of golf. Use to post on social media.