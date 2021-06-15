For $26K, Steve Says This 2021 Elantra Is A Rebirth of Design and Technology

Whether you want a traditional gas engine, a 54mpg hybrid or a turbo with a 6-speed, the new Elantra has got it covered.

With spacious passenger volume and a trunk that’s bigger than that of a Mercedes S-Class, this is an affordable, frugal, do it all kind of sedan that Hyundai decided needed edgier styling.

For $26,000, you are not going to beat what this Elantra Limited is offering.

It’s highly stylized, pleasing to drive and packed with high-end features and top notch infotainment. And because this system is fed information from the cloud you’re navigation is always up to date and the Blue Link system can answer common questions through speech much like you would ask Siri.

At night, the ambient light choices add a dash of Mercedes to your sub-$30,000 car – another reason you might want the Limited. Loaded with advanced safety features and creature comforts – though no heated steering wheel, this is the kind of car that would have cost $40,000 not long ago.

Now, you can lease this exact car for $212 per month. Pretty impressive but it has 2 things working against it: 1) it’s not an SUV and 2) it’s not electric so the Elantra’s relevance is waning.