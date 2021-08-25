Food Trends For The Next Decade

Over the past year, consumers have spent most of their time trying to stay healthy, which has influenced their choices in food.

Eating more plants is not the only way Americans began to approach food during the pandemic. In this stressful year of 2020, many people are turning to food as more than just a means of comfort and well-being for the community.

As the world continues to urbanize and digitize, the food and beverage industry is taking full advantage of this. In the coming year, it is expected that offerings such as rice, hemp and oat milk will flood the market and the menus in 2021 as a rising food trend. Dairy alternatives such as soy, coconut, and almond have had their moment, but it is time for a new variety of options.

As we move toward 2030, food consumers should prepare for a flurry of innovation, says Bellwether of Food Trends, and much of it will focus on texture. Next-generation technologies such as 3D printing will help the industry create beautiful, detailed forms in food, says Betway Casino in the latest research.

Predicting food trends is a dubious exercise, and after years of experimenting in the dark arts of culinary forecasting, experts have never seen a landscape that matches what happened in 2020.

Food producers such as Cumbrian Bakery Artisan and Black Cow Vodka make the most of whey, a by-product of cheese making. Domini Hogg, founder of the food distribution platform Try Supply, uses quirky British products in its drinks and Ruby Rubble does the same with its spices.

Similar mantras fuel a plethora of new and innovative products. Try Supply sees a real trend in snacks, drinks and sauces with excess food such as Urban Cordial, Surplus Fruit Cordial and Sea Chips, a healthy crispy salmon skin snack. These innovations will shape the food that we will eat in the future.

During the Brexit transition, food futurologists expect the UK to focus more on its production, including older and less commercial fruits and vegetables. Innova Market Insights says that transparency in the supply chain will dominate the top trends this year. Six out of ten consumers are interested in learning more about their food origin. They believe that over the next decade consumers will increasingly focus on meeting the “we need protein” agenda.

As a result of the pandemic, ADM research suggests that people are becoming increasingly interested in foods that boost immunity in the upcoming decade. The trend towards becoming a wellness champion underlines the fact that more and more consumers are turning to healthy foods to feed themselves on a daily basis and protect themselves from diseases.