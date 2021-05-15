Florida’s Van Horn Law Group Receives Law Firm of the Year Award

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. received the prestigious “Law Firm of the Year Award” from Legal Aid Service of Broward County for its commitment to defending the legal rights of veterans and underserved populations.

The firm has handled over 160 pro bono cases for Legal Aid Service, providing over $250,000 worth of free legal services to those in need. In addition, founding partner, Chad Van Horn, received the On the Rise Attorney Award from the Daily Business Review for his professional excellence in the field of bankruptcy.

“I’m so grateful to Legal Aid Service for choosing Van Horn Law Group as Law Firm of the Year,” said Van Horn. “Huge credit goes to my experienced and dedicated team who stand with me every day to provide the best legal services to those in financial distress. I’m also honored to have received the On the Rise Award, particularly because I was chosen from a broad field of qualified attorneys by the Daily Business Review, a publication known for its expertise in the world of law.”

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. is the largest bankruptcy firm in Broward County based on cases filed over the last 12 months (www.pacer.gov) and one of the top bankruptcy filers in the country. The firm also has ranked among Inc. magazine’s 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020.

The work of Van Horn and his team rest on its client-oriented mission: to restore peace of mind to individuals in financial distress by providing first-rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding, and respect. This philosophy filters down into all practice areas, including personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, estate planning/asset protection, LGBT estate planning/asset protection, foreclosure defense, corporate representation, debt negotiation, and civil litigation. Van Horn is also well known for reorganizing local businesses by negotiating and utilizing the Chapter 11 bankruptcy system.

Van Horn, the author of Everything You Need to Know About Bankruptcy in Florida and The Debt Life, is a certified expert in business and consumer bankruptcy. He also is committed to serving the South Florida community, generously giving his time and talent to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, the OJ McDuffie Foundation, and Mission United.

He has been recognized for his efforts by multiple organizations. In 2020, Van Horn received The Russell E. Carlisle Advocacy Award from Legal Aid Service of Broward County, the Up & Comer Award from South Florida Business & Wealth, the National Philanthropy Day Individual Hero Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and the Legacy Builder Award from Legacy Lives Here, Inc.

In 2018, he received the 40 Under 40 award from the South Florida Business Journal and was selected for Leadership Broward Class XXXVII. In 2017, he was named Florida Big of the Year out of 15,000 mentors statewide and 2017Attorney of the Year by Legal Aid Service of Broward County.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with satellite offices in Doral, North Miami, Miramar, and West Palm Beach, the firm offers a free initial consultation, a zero-down policy to begin the process of debt relief and affordable payment plans for all of its services.

For more information, call (954) 765-3166 or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.