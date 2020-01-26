Florida’s Kidz Medical Services Appoints Wayne Brackin CEO

D. Wayne Brackin has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Kidz Medical Services, which provides physician specialty services, pediatric emergency services and international air ambulance transportation. Mr. Brackin assumes the position on Jan. 20, 2020.

Kidz Medical employs more than 200 physicians in 17 locations throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Lee and Collier counties, and the Caribbean.

From 2007-2018, Mr. Brackin served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Baptist Health South Florida. He was past CEO of South Miami Hospital, as well as CEO of Homestead Hospital.

“Over the years, Wayne has earned the high regard of the hospital and healthcare community and he is particularly well-respected by our physician colleagues,” said Jorge Perez, MD, co-founder of Kidz Medical. “He has both great respect for those who take care of the patients as well as an entrepreneurial streak.”

At Baptist Health, Mr. Brackin was the key executive charged with fostering the alliance between the Miami Cancer Institute and Memorial Sloan Kettering, and with the Wertheim School of Medicine at Florida International University. Additionally, he led the creation of the BHMG Medical Group.

In 2019, Mr. Brackin was appointed to the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates (MFA) Board of Directors. The MFA, the largest physician practice group in the Washington DC area, is affiliated with the GWU School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

“Wayne brings to Kidz Medical Services extensive state and national connections and experience in opening new international markets,” said Albert Tano, MD, a co-founder of Kidz Medical. “We are excited to bring his leadership onboard to help navigate the significant challenges and opportunities in healthcare today.”

Active in the community, Mr. Brackin is the Founding Chair of the South Miami Children’s Clinic, a pediatric clinic for underserved children in the City of South Miami, and a member of the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of South Miami.

Since 1989, KIDZ Medical has been an innovative force in the advancement of neonatology and pediatric specialty care, partnering with leading acute care and pediatric health systems, physician groups and outpatient providers.