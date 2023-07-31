Florida’s Befuddling New Voting Laws All But Guarantee Widespread Chaos In Next Year’s Elections

Florida’s Befuddling New Voting Laws All But Guarantee Widespread Chaos In Next...

By Noreen Marcus

FloridaBulldog.org

Floridians of every political persuasion who want to vote or help get out the vote in the 2024 elections must navigate a bog of confounding and scary new rules, courtesy of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration.

The restrictive laws complicate voting by mail, add stumbling blocks to voter registration and criminalize voluntary efforts to increase voting. The laws strike hardest at minorities who rely on voting assistance, said Cecile Scoon, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Florida.

“It’s completely un-American and some groups are being squeezed out little by little,” she said. “No one of us should take joy in shutting off the voice of another person just because it’s different from ours.”

She takes heart from a 288-page decision by Judge Mark Walker, chief of the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee, in one of many challenges to the new state laws. “He literally found intentional discrimination. That’s really hard to prove,” said Scoon, an employment discrimination lawyer.

