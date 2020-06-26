Florida Will Still Be Dangerously Hot Friday

Friday features dangerously hot sun, and a heat advisory is in place from noon to 6 pm for much of South Florida — the Gulf coast, the interior, and western portions of south Miami-Dade. A few late afternoon storms could develop near the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 90s along the Gulf coast and interior, and the low to mid 90s in the east coast metro area. But it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter — so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Saturday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid 90s elsewhere.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, passing showers, and storms in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Look for clouds, showers, and some storms in spots on Monday as more moisture makes its way into South Florida. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes sun and clouds, with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet right now.