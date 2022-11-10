Home Weather Florida Will See Sun, Clouds And Showers Friday

Florida Will See Sun, Clouds And Showers Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Coastal flooding will remain possible tonight and into Friday, especially around high tide cycles. Veterans Day features sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers as Nicole moves away from Florida.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at all South Florida beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature sunny skies around South Florida.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will be sunny and dry.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another sunny autumn day.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

 

Tropical Storm Nicole will soon turn northward and exit Florida.  Thursday evening,  Nicole was located near 30.0  North, 83.8 West, about 80 miles southeast of Tallahassee.  Maximum sustained winds were  40 miles per hour, and Nicole was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.  Nicole will continue to weaken while dropping heavy rain over a wide area of the Southeast during the next day or so.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

