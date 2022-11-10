Florida Will See Sun, Clouds And Showers Friday

Coastal flooding will remain possible tonight and into Friday, especially around high tide cycles. Veterans Day features sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers as Nicole moves away from Florida. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will be sunny and dry. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another sunny autumn day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Tropical Storm Nicole will soon turn northward and exit Florida. Thursday evening, Nicole was located near 30.0 North, 83.8 West, about 80 miles southeast of Tallahassee. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Nicole was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour. Nicole will continue to weaken while dropping heavy rain over a wide area of the Southeast during the next day or so.