Florida Will See More Sun And Storms Friday

Friday features lots of hot sun to start, followed by afternoon showers and storms, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Dangerous rip currents will continue to be a threat along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see highs in the very humid low 90s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s elsewhere.

Sunday will start with good sun and some clouds. Then showers and storms will develop around our area during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Memorial Day will feature hot sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms. Look for a building breeze along the east coast. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another summerlike day with plenty of sun and periods of clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.