Florida Will Have Sun, Showers And Storms Wednesday

Wednesday features good sun in the morning, followed by some afternoon showers along the Gulf coast and a mix of passing afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the sticky low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will hot and sunny with some afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Don’t look for any change on Friday — we’ll see another day of sun and passing afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and passing afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another day of sun, clouds, and a few passing showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Arthur is now a post tropical cyclone on its way out to sea. At mid-day on Tuesday, it was located about 400 miles east-northeast of the North Carolina Outer Banks and was moving east at 15 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 60 mph, but this system will gradually weaken until it dissipates before the weekend.