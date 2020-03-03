Florida Will Have Sun and Clouds on the Breeze Tuesday

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Tuesday morning, and the rip current risk will continue throughout the workweek. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be sunny and breezy. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun, some clouds at times, and some Gulf coast showers on the breeze during the afternoon as a front approaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday’s weather will be all about the progress of that front. For now, the Gulf coast should expect good sun and a cool breeze, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday morning will be cool, with lows in the mid 50s to the low 60s. The day will be sunny with a cool breeze. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.