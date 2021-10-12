Florida Will Have October Sun And Showers Tuesday

Tuesday features good sun in the morning followed by showers and storms, especially during the mid to late afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few east coast metro locations topping out in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun in the morning. Then look for showers and a few storms to pop up during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will start with a mostly sunny morning, with some showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature another sunny start to the day, followed by some showers and a few storms in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a sunny morning and passing showers and a few storms in spots during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Caribbean has a low chance of development during the next five days but will bring heavy rain to parts of Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, and the Leeward Islands. We’ll keep an eye on it as it reaches the southeastern Bahamas in a couple of days. And a wave approaching the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of developing during the next five days.