Florida Will Have Lots Of Sun Sunday

Sunday features a pleasantly cool start, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Dangerous rip currents continue to be a threat along the Palm Beach County coast, so stay away from the beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will be another pleasant and sunny day. Monday’s highs will be in the seasonable mid 80s.

Look for blue skies and lots of sun on Tuesday. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies once again. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area and well inland.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and dry conditions. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.