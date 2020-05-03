Home Weather Florida Will Have Lots Of Sun Sunday

Florida Will Have Lots Of Sun Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features a pleasantly cool start, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Dangerous rip currents continue to be a threat along the Palm Beach County coast, so stay away from the beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will be another pleasant and sunny day.  Monday’s highs will be in the seasonable mid 80s.

Look for blue skies and lots of sun on Tuesday.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies once again.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area and well inland.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and dry conditions.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR