Home Weather Florida Will Have Lingering Showers On Saturday

Florida Will Have Lingering Showers On Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/3d-clouds-with-rainfall-background_18309152.htm#page=1&query=rain%20showers&position=32&from_view=search
Freepik

Saturday features a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers and storms.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun and clouds at times.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny with a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers at times.  Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet, we’re happy to report.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here