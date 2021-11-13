Florida Will Have Lingering Showers On Saturday

Saturday features a mix of sun, clouds, and some showers along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers and storms. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun and clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny with a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers at times. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet, we’re happy to report.