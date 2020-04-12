Florida Will Have A Mostly Sunny And Breezy Easter

Easter Sunday features plenty of hot sun, clouds at times, and breezy conditions. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast, so continue to stay away from the beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny and breezy with near record heat around South Florida. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will be breezy and hot with good sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and breezy again. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for showers and a few storms to move in on Thursday. The day will also feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.