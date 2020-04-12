Home Weather Florida Will Have A Mostly Sunny And Breezy Easter

Florida Will Have A Mostly Sunny And Breezy Easter

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Easter Sunday features plenty of hot sun, clouds at times, and breezy conditions.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast, so continue to stay away from the beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will be sunny and breezy with near record heat around South Florida.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will be breezy and hot with good sun and a few clouds.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and breezy again.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for showers and a few storms to move in on Thursday.  The day will also feature a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR