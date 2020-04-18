Florida Will Fell Summerlike Heat Saturday

Saturday features summerlike heat, lots of sun, and clouds at times. Some passing showers will move through the east coast metro area, and some storms could pop up there in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area — but it will feel like the triple digits.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds on a warm breeze. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for breezy conditions, passing showers, and a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, along with periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will range from the mid-80s in the east coast metro area to near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.