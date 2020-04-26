Home Weather Florida Will Continue To See Showers And Storms Sunday

Florida Will Continue To See Showers And Storms Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After overnight showers and storms, Sunday features a continuation of our stormy weather.  Look for mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of strong storms and heavy rainfall in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun (finally) and a few clouds at times.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, and the east coast will see a building breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low  80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers will be back on Thursday, but we’ll also see plenty of sun along with a few clouds.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

