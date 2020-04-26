Florida Will Continue To See Showers And Storms Sunday

After overnight showers and storms, Sunday features a continuation of our stormy weather. Look for mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of strong storms and heavy rainfall in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring plenty of sun (finally) and a few clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, and the east coast will see a building breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers will be back on Thursday, but we’ll also see plenty of sun along with a few clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.