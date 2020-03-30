Florida Will Continue To Be Sunny And Hot Monday (To Be Updated)

Monday features good sun, a few clouds at times, and more unseasonable heat. Dangerous rip currents remain a threat along the Atlantic coast — just one more good reason to stay at home. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be another day with plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Look for a building breeze in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s along the east coast and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Showers and breezy conditions are on the way on Wednesday as a front moves through from northwestern to southeastern portions of our area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will be sunny, dry, and much more like early spring. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature good sun, some clouds, and a few passing east coast showers. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.