Florida Will Be Windy And Rainy Friday

Friday features plenty of rain, windy conditions, and cloudy skies as a disturbance moves south of the Keys. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast at least through Friday evening. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds along with periods of showers and maybe a stray storm. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for good sun and a few clouds on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will feature sunny skies and a gentle breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

A few showers and storms will return on Tuesday. We’ll also see plenty of sun and clouds at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, the disturbance responsible for our blustery and rainy weather is likely to develop into a subtropical depression or subtropical storm this weekend as it moves near the northwestern Bahamas — and away from South Florida.