Florida Will Be Sunny Wednesday With A Building Breeze

Wednesday features sunny skies once again, and we’ll see a building breeze in the afternoon as a weak front moves in. Dangerous rip currents are a threat at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area (with a few locations reaching the mid 90s).

Thursday will be sunny, breezy, and less humid. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunny skies and dry conditions will linger into Friday. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, giving way to showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Look for clouds and showers to continue on Sunday as another front moves in. Periods of heavy rain and localized flooding are possible on Sunday into the overnight hours of Monday. Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 80s.