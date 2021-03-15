Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And Warm Monday

Florida Will Be Sunny And Warm Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a nice breeze.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds on a building ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be breezy with a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun, clouds at times, and a brisk and gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see a front come through, so look for some showers and clouds on a strong breeze.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

