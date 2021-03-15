Florida Will Be Sunny And Warm Monday

Monday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a nice breeze. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds on a building ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be breezy with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun, clouds at times, and a brisk and gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see a front come through, so look for some showers and clouds on a strong breeze. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.