Florida Will Be Sunny And Stormy Thursday

Thursday features plenty of sun in the morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few inland locations exceeding 90 degrees.

Friday will start with some patchy fog near the Gulf coast and well inland. Then we’ll see the usual rainy season mix of sun, showers, and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s again.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with afternoon showers and storms developing in some areas. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Memorial Day will feature sun, clouds, and afternoon showers and storms around South Florida. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s again.