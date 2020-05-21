Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And Stormy Thursday

Florida Will Be Sunny And Stormy Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features plenty of sun in the morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few inland locations exceeding 90 degrees.

Friday will start with some patchy fog near the Gulf coast and well inland.  Then we’ll see the usual rainy season mix of sun, showers, and storms.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s again.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with afternoon showers and storms developing in some areas.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Memorial Day will feature sun, clouds, and afternoon showers and storms around  South Florida.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s again.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

