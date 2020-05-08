Florida Will Be Sunny And Seasonable Friday

Friday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and an ocean breeze. Dangerous rip currents remain a threat, especially along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds. Then showers and a few storms will move in during the evening and overnight hours. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Mothers Day will be cloudy, breezy, and stormy. Expect periods of heavy rain throughout the day and into the night. Some storms could be strong, with dangerous lightning and damaging winds, as well as flooding rain. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will be cloudy with breezy conditions and periods of showers during the day. Some storms will develop in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s.