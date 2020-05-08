Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And Seasonable Friday

Florida Will Be Sunny And Seasonable Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and an ocean breeze.  Dangerous rip currents remain a threat, especially along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds.  Then showers and a few storms will move in during the evening and overnight hours.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Mothers Day will be cloudy, breezy, and stormy.  Expect periods of heavy rain throughout the day and into the night.  Some storms could be strong, with dangerous lightning and damaging winds, as well as flooding rain.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will be cloudy with breezy conditions and periods of showers during the day.  Some storms will develop in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

