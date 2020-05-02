Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And Pleasant Again

Florida Will Be Sunny And Pleasant Again

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features lots of sun, low humidity, and an ocean breeze.  Dangerous rip currents will be on the increase along the Atlantic coast this weekend.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will be another day with sunny skies.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Monday will continue our streak of sunny and dry days.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun again as temperatures increase slowly.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another sunny day.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR