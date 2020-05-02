Florida Will Be Sunny And Pleasant Again

Saturday features lots of sun, low humidity, and an ocean breeze. Dangerous rip currents will be on the increase along the Atlantic coast this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be another day with sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Monday will continue our streak of sunny and dry days. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun again as temperatures increase slowly. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another sunny day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.