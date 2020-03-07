Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And Much Cooler Saturday

Florida Will Be Sunny And Much Cooler Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday morning will feel like winter, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.  The day will be sunny with a cool breeze.  Watch for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches, and there could be minor coastal flooding at high tides.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s.  Daylight Savings Time begins in the early hours of Sunday, so set your clocks forward one hour on Saturday night.

Sunday morning will be quite chilly again, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.  Then look for breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds on a brisk breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and a bit warmer along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny throughout South Florida.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

