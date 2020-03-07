Florida Will Be Sunny And Much Cooler Saturday

Saturday morning will feel like winter, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. The day will be sunny with a cool breeze. Watch for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches, and there could be minor coastal flooding at high tides. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s. Daylight Savings Time begins in the early hours of Sunday, so set your clocks forward one hour on Saturday night.

Sunday morning will be quite chilly again, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Then look for breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds on a brisk breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and a bit warmer along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny throughout South Florida. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.