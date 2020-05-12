Florida Will Be Sunny And Breezy Tuesday

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s near the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see clouds and showers return, but we’ll also see periods of sun. Strong east winds will continue, and so will the risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will bring clouds, showers, and breezy conditions. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Look for good sun, some clouds on a brisk breeze, and periods of showers on Friday. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.