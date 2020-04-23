Florida Will Be Sunny And Breezy Thursday

Thursday features lots of sun, some clouds at times, and a strong breeze. There’s a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast, so just stay home. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Showers and storms will return on Friday, along with some sun and plenty of clouds on the breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s elsewhere.

Saturday will feature cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for showers, storms, and clouds again on Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and a few passing showers along the east coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s.