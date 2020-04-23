Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And Breezy Thursday

Florida Will Be Sunny And Breezy Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features lots of sun, some clouds at times, and a strong breeze.  There’s a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast, so just stay home.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Showers and storms will return on Friday, along with some sun and plenty of clouds on the breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s elsewhere.

Saturday will feature cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for showers, storms, and clouds again on Sunday.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and a few passing showers along the east coast.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

