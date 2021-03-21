Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny And Pleasantly Cooler Today

Sunday morning will be cool for early spring, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The day features plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a shower or two in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid to upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday morning will be on the cool side for late March, but the day will warm up with lots of sun. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid to upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and a gentle breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a building ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies around South Florida and breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.