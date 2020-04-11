Florida Will Be Cooler With Showers Saturday

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds along with passing showers in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and a brisk but warm breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday will bring good sun, clouds at times, and some afternoon showers along the east coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Look for mostly sunny skies and some showers (and maybe a stray storm) along the Gulf coast. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.