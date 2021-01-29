Florida Will Be Cooler Friday

Friday starts with morning lows in the upper 40s to the mid-50s. The day features lots of sun and a few clouds on a cool breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s.

Saturday morning lows will be in the 50s. Then look for good sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will feature some showers on a strong and gusty breeze as a front moves in. We’ll also see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday morning will see lows dip into the upper 40s to low 50s. The day will be sunny but chilly. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.