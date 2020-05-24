Home Weather Florida Will Be Cloudy And Rainy Sunday

Florida Will Be Cloudy And Rainy Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After a night of passing showers and storms, Sunday features plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms as some tropical moisture comes in on a brisk ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Memorial Day will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms — so stay home and remember the true meaning of the holiday.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be another cloudy and rainy days.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s again.

Wednesday will feature some sun along the Gulf coast, while the rest of South Florida will see lots of clouds again.  Look for periods of showers and storms again, mostly in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR