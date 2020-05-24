Florida Will Be Cloudy And Rainy Sunday

After a night of passing showers and storms, Sunday features plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms as some tropical moisture comes in on a brisk ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms — so stay home and remember the true meaning of the holiday. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be another cloudy and rainy days. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s again.

Wednesday will feature some sun along the Gulf coast, while the rest of South Florida will see lots of clouds again. Look for periods of showers and storms again, mostly in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.