Florida Will Be Breezy With Showers Thursday

Thursday features clouds, showers, and a few storms on a strong and gusty breeze as a front moves in. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches, especially along the Gulf coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

The South FL dry season outlook released Wednesday by NOAA. It favors warmer & drier than normal conditions, following the @NOAA winter outlook from last week. the outlook reflects average conditions over the course of the entire season, and daily/weekly conditions can vary significantly depending on individual weather patterns occurring at the time. Details: http://ow.ly/QRqb50GzeYK

Friday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a strong breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies as we get a taste of autumn this weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Halloween will be scary good, with morning lows in the mid-60s and lots of sun during the day. The evening will be dry and pleasant — except for the ghosts and goblins. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a nice early November day, with morning lows in the mid-60s, plenty of sun, and a few clouds at times. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

The nontropical low we’ve been watching is starting to pull away from the coast of the Northeast U.S. As it moves eastward, this low has a medium chance of developing subtropical or tropical characteristics.