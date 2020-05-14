Florida Will Be Breezy With Late Day Showers Thursday

Thursday features sun and some clouds on the breeze early in the day. Then showers move in on gusty breezes during the afternoon and evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be very breezy and cloudy with periods of showers and storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s elsewhere.

Saturday will see some lingering showers, storms, and clouds. Look for more sun as the day progresses. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and a few afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will be another day with good sun, some clouds in spots, and the chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching an area of low pressure developing northeast of the Bahamas. This feature has a high chance of becoming a subtropical depression or subtropical storm this weekend as it moves to the northeast, away from South Florida.