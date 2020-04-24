Florida Will Be Breezy, Hot, And Stormy Today

Friday features breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Storms that do fire up are likely to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and possibly small hail. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate risk of rip currents to the south — so continue to stay away. Highs on Friday will be in the sticky low 90s in most of South Florida and the upper 80s right along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers, storms, and gusty winds. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be another day of clouds, showers, and storms, so you’re not missing much by staying at home. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for plenty of sun and a few clouds again on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.